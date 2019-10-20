COMMENT

Nature is in crisis. Around the world a million species are sliding towards oblivion, and in Aotearoa New Zealand some 4000 species are at risk of or threatened with extinction.

In our country invasive species are among the reasons for native species loss, but here and everywhere else the biggest threat is human activity.

There can be no doubt we are living well beyond nature's limits with our over-extraction, destruction of habitats like wetlands, drylands and lowland forests, pollution of our fresh water and oceans, and greenhouse gas pollution.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

READ MORE:
Opinion: Major challenges in freshwater reform
Premium

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.