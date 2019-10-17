Police launched a search after receiving reports of a body in Lake Rotorua this morning.

Turns out it was a life-sized silicone doll.

A Rotorua Daily Post reporter said six police cars, including dog patrols, were at the end of Owhata Rd at Hinemoa Point on the eastern shore of Lake Rotorua.

A police officer returns to shore with the doll. Photo / Stephen Parker

She said police searched along the lakeside both on foot and in the water until an officer in a kayak returned with what appeared to be a silicone doll, about the size of a child, with one arm and both breasts missing.

The doll also had fake nails.

Police searching at Hinemoa Point this morning. Photo / Stephen Parker

Officers continued their search but have since bagged the "body".