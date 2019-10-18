What about that traffic jam last weekend at Cornwall Park! People came to see the cherry blossom. What they had to put up with was long queues of cars full of other people who had, yes, come to see the cherry blossom.

It's called Peak Auckland. You'll see the same thing in the grammar zone before and after school, and around many other schools too. People stuck in traffic because they believe it's more convenient to drive, because they assume they can drive anywhere and everywhere at any time, or because they believe it's safer. The principal danger being traffic.

