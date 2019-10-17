Do not swim at Browns Bay beach, that's the message from authorities after elevated levels of E. coli were discovered there.

Discharge from a stormwater outlet was tested by Auckland Council and Watercare and it was discovered levels had increased.

The beach was not safe for swimming until the issue was rectified, authorities said in a statement this evening.

The discharge indicated illegal cross-connections from wastewater to stormwater generally and initial investigations are yet to find the source of the problem.

Advertisement

"Given the bathing season is fast approaching, both Auckland Council Healthy Waters and Watercare are working together to rectify the issue as fast as we can," Auckland Council Safeswim programme manager Nick Vigar said.

A black pin would be displayed on the Safeswim website until further notice to indicate the risk at the beach.

Meanwhile, Watercare's network efficiency manager Anin Nama said they would keep the public informed of its progress.

"Watercare will repair this damaged section next week and at the same time, Auckland Council will continue to investigate any illegal wastewater cross-connections to the stormwater network."