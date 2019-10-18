Winston Peters isn't going anywhere, according to Winston Peters.

He's got no plan to retire, no plan to lose and no plan to pick a side for next year's election.

Two years ago, the nation held its breath as the New Zealand First leader spoke the word "Labour", ending the drawn-out speculation about who would form the Government.

READ MORE:
NZ First MP Clayton Mitchell: I was the victim and deserve an apology
Premium - NZ First leak: Members say they felt 'exploited' over donations
NZ First MP Clayton Mitchell removed from Tauranga bar on Saturday
Leaked

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.