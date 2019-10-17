The boss of one of Auckland's council-controlled organisations has gone on leave suddenly.

Panuku Development Auckland chairwoman Adrienne Young-Cooper told the Herald today chief executive Roger MacDonald is on leave.

She said in his absence, Panuku chief operating officer David Rankin will be acting chief executive.

The CCO would not say why MacDonald is on leave or for how long.

"Panuku remains focused on its mission to regenerate and transform parts of Auckland," Young-Cooper said.

