A van with six people on board has crashed in to a bank in Ohaaki near Reporoa.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to the scene on State Highway 5 near Dan Rd just after 2.30pm.

All occupants except one are out of the van which is on its side and partially blocking one lane, she said.

The person still in the van is understood to have moderate injuries.

Advertisement

A St John spokeswoman said ambulance were on their way to the scene.