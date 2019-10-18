Clinical psychologists in Hawke's Bay fear for those in need if their own calls for help aren't heard soon.

Their union says the sector is in crisis - underpaid, undervalued, and overworked - a combination which it says is causing a mass exodus.

In two years, Hawke's Bay District Health Board's Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service has lost six psychologists, leaving just 2.4 full-time equivalents.

Union Apex says based on the international benchmark, health services should employ one psychologist for every 5000 people, meaning Hawke's Bay ideally would have nine psychologists in their child and adolescent services.

