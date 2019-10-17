Pitiful parliament

Watching sessions of parliament over the last few days, I am still recovering from the shock. We somehow imagine an elite of citizens is looking after the affairs of our nation in an intelligent and civilised manner. Nothing could be further from the truth.
You witness a bullying environment. I recommend you do not allow your children to watch parliament in action.
The script is as follows: The left side tries to prove that the people on the right side are dummies. And vice versa. Once in a while the official head master orders one of these politicians

Consequences

Burning waste

Informed choice

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Cap Lotto

Low inflation

World rugby

Sparkly menace

Short & sweet

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.