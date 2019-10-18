Rotorua woman Wikitoria Dansey should have been connected with the final resting place of her brother more than 70 years after he died in a plane crash at war. Instead, she got the shock of her life. His remains were missing. After two years of searching for answers, she is speaking publicly for the first time to journalist Kelly Makiha in a bid to find her brother and bring him home to lay him to rest.

Wikitoria Dansey's voice cracks and her eyes fill with tears: "I want his remains back to be buried with his tūpuna".

The 85-year-old Rotorua

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.