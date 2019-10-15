A child's been taken to Starship Hospital with serious injuries after single-vehicle incident in Henderson, West Auckland.
A St John spokesperson confirmed an ambulance was called to a private property on Newington Rd just after 3pm today.
The Herald understands the incident occured on or near a driveway.
St John were unable to confirm the age or gender of the child.
