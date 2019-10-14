Senior executives at four of Auckland's council-controlled organisations were paid $1.1 million in bonuses last year - and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff wants to stamp out the practice.

Goff is getting lawyered up to stop the unelected directors of CCOs dishing out bonuses following news Panuku chief executive Roger MacDonald received an $82,500 pay rise last year, most of that by way of a bonus.

READ MORE:
Auckland Mayor Phil Goff promises review of council-controlled organisations if re-elected
Premium - Auckland Council: Who got the $80,000 bonus and pay rise?
Premium - Auckland councillor's message to Phil

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.