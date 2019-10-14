Maverick MP Shane Jones was supposed to go on holiday and read the Cabinet manual - instead he's been firing a semi-automatic firearm banned in New Zealand by his own Government.

A series of photos posted on social media by Jones' wife, Dot Jones, while on holiday in Asia show the Forestry Minister and self-proclaimed Champion of the Regions at a firing range with a semi-automatic rifle last week.

An expert says the firearm appears to be an AR-15 - one of the weapons used by the accused Christchurch mosque gunman and now banned by this Government.

Jones didn't seem to do too badly either, posing with a target showing a score of 89 out of 100 – dated last Friday.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Shane Jones' Provincial Growth Fund quietly made tax-exempt

• Shane Jones forestry dispute: It's not about politics, it's about you says frustrated logger

• Anger over Shane Jones speech to forestry industry: I showed you the money - now show me the votes

• Barry Soper: Shane Jones' funding cut threat a step too far

A spokeswoman for the Council of Licenced Firearms Owners said it appeared Jones was pictured holding an AR-15 - although markings on the gun could not be identified in the photos.

"It certainly looks like the firearm could be an AR-15 centre-fire rifle. If it is an AR-15 centre-fire rifle then the magazine looks, on the face of it, to be of high capacity," she said.

"That would mean both the firearm and magazine would be prohibited and now banned in New Zealand."

However, she said the weapon could be a .22 calibre based on an AR platform - in which case it would still be banned in New Zealand, but the magazine may not be.

Government Minister Shane Jones shows off his shooting prowess while on vacation overseas. Photo / Facebook

The law did not prevent New Zealanders from using the weapons overseas, she said.

"Mr Jones looks to be on a range in a controlled and safe environment," she said.

"We are glad to see Mr Jones enjoying himself and educating himself on the types of firearms that people here may no longer use in a sporting environment like on a range."

Advertisement

The AR-15 rifle was used in the Christchurch mosque attacks and other mass shootings, and its manufacturer, Colt, announced it was suspending production last month, saying there were too many of the weapons on the market.

Comment has been requested from Jones, who was in a Government Cabinet meeting on Monday, and his office.

The Facebook post - which also included a number of non-gun-related holiday photos - has been removed since inquiries were made by the Herald.

Jones' received a telling off from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern before leaving for holiday about two weeks ago, after reportedly trying to solicit votes for NZ First at the Northland Forestry Awards.

Ardern said she had suggested to Jones that he study the Cabinet manual while on his holiday.

Jones' New Zealand First party has previously proudly resisted changes to gun laws, but threw its support behind the Government's first tranche of reforms this year, saying the Christchurch mosque shootings had changed everything.

The second tranche of reforms, which tighten registration and impose bigger penalties for breaches, are now before a select committee.

The Herald last week revealed Gun City owner David Tipple had won a dinner with Jones and NZ First leader Winston Peters in an online fundraiser auction for $7350.

Tipple said he expected the gun law reforms to be raised, but that was not the reason he bid for the dinner.

The auction, on Trade Me, was a fundraiser for Koru Care, a charity that gives sick and disabled children dream trips and adventures, often overseas.

Tipple this year urged lawmakers to slow down on gun reforms. After the Christchurch attacks, he revealed his Gun City chain had legally sold four weapons to the accused gunman