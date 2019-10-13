Police have suspended all flights at Auckland Airport as they respond to a threat near the domestic terminal.

Officers are responding to reports of "a threat'' near the airport and have been at a spot on Geoffrey Roberts Rd since about 8am.

The Auckland Airport said all flights had been suspended by Police until 9.15am.

Update: @nzpolice have now suspended all flights until 9:15a.m. We will share further information as it comes to hand. pic.twitter.com/Y0wGvIoPAH — Auckland Airport (@AKL_Airport) October 13, 2019

A police statement said specialist groups were on site and are conducting inquiries.

Advertisement

Members of the public heading to the domestic terminal are being told to use Tom Pearce Drive instead.

"Significant delays are expected,'' police said.

Part of Laurence Stevens Drive and Geoffrey Roberts Rd is closed as police work at the scene.

Motorists are also being warned to expect delays.

"Police appreciate motorists co-operation ahead of time as we conduct those inquiries at the location.''

An Auckland Airport spokeswoman said operations were not affected by the threat and staff were assisting police.

"Police are in charge of the situation. The area where operations were focused was in the airport precinct and away from both the international and domestic terminals, she said.

Mayank Batra, an operations controller at Swissport Executive Aviation across the road, said the Air New Zealand Airport Campus was being evacuated.

Advertisement

His colleagues were not being allowed down Geoffrey Roberts Rd. Police were telling them there was a bomb threat in the campus carpark.

Batra could see 6-7 police cars and a fire truck. His building was also being evacuated.