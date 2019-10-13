The grandfather of the All Blacks' Barrett brothers has died.

Edward Michael Barrett, known as Ted, died yesterday. He was 78.

He is the grandfather of All Blacks trio Beauden, Jordie and Scott Barrett.

READ MORE:

• 2019 Rugby World Cup: Barrett brothers take a shining to the field

• Barrett boys: The brotherhood in black

• Rugby World Cup: How the Barretts celebrated big night for All Blacks

Advertisement

In a funeral notice in the Herald today, the family announced the sudden passing of their father and grandfather at Taranaki Base Hospital. He was said to have died surrounded by his wife Mary and family members.

"Dearly loved and cherished husband of Mary for 57 years,'' the notice read.

"Loving father...and adored 'Granddad Ted' of all his grandchildren and his great-grandchildren.''

A requiem mass will be held on Wednesday.

The All Blacks are due to take on Ireland in a quarter-final match, at the Rugby World Cup in Japan, on Saturday.

In an interview with the Irish Times, in 2017, the brothers' father, Kevin Barrett, revealed that his own father played rugby as a schoolboy, before concentrating on cricket and boxing.

"My dad's parents died when he was 15 and there was only him and his two brothers,'' Kevin Barrett told the newspaper.

He also revealed that Ted Barrett's parents were of Irish descent.

Advertisement

The funeral notice also asks that in lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to donate to the family instead make donations to the Upside Down Education Trust, which helps people with Down Syndrome.

Upside Down is a cause brothers Beauden, Jordie and Scott are all involved with because their younger sister Zara has Down Syndrome.