Police have concerns for the safety of a 17-year-old who's been missing since Friday.
Xiuhan Lyu was last seen at her home on the North Shore.
She has been in New Zealand for less than a month and it is unknown whether she is still in the Auckland area.
Police are asking anyone who sees her to contact Police immediately on 111.
