Students and Dunedin's mayor elect have turned out to take part in a street clean-up in memory of Sophia Crestani, who died at a house party recently.

After a request from the parents of Sophia Crestani, the University of Otago and OUSA organised Sunday's event, held from 12 noon until 4pm, reports Otago Daily Times.

The 19-year-old university student was killed as partygoers tried to leave the two-storey Dundas St flat known as "The Manor'' on Saturday, October 5.

Dunedin mayor elect Aaron Hawkins is helping at the event.

Advertisement

Students on their way to help clean up streets in North Dunedin today. Photo / Christine O'Connor

University of Otago Vice-chancellor Prof Harlene Hayne said after the tragic events of last weekend, she encouraged everyone to come together and honour the memory of Sophia.

"I met with Sophia's parents earlier this week, and to honour her memory they requested we engage with our student community to help clean up North Dunedin,'' Prof Hayne said.