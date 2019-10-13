ANALYSIS

Wellington's $6.4b transport future is on shaky ground following a cliffhanger election result for the city's top job.

Andy Foster, whose campaign is supported by film-maker Sir Peter Jackson, has narrowly secured the mayoralty over Labour incumbent Justin Lester.

The win puts a massive question mark over the Let's Get Wellington Moving package Lester played a key role in negotiating for the city.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

On the campaign trail Foster promised that if he was elected, he would call on the region's mayors and other key players like the Wellington Chamber of Commerce to join him in demanding LGWM be re-sequenced.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.