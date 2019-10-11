Voting has now closed in the local government elections and the results will starting to roll in.

Mayoral candidates have been worried about low engagement and voter turnout in this year's elections.

Yesterday Auckland Council offered several voting options to try and meet its target of 40 percent turnout.

But despite fears for low voter engagement mayoral candidates have been giving it their all in fiery debates, trying to convince the public of why they should help make the big decisions for the next three years.

In Auckland, Mayor Phil Goff and challenger John Tamihere have traded blows in a number of live debates.

Wellington Mayor Justin Lester has also faced competition from his two main rivals - veteran councillor Andy Foster, and Diane Calvert.

In another live debate, RNZ asked Christchurch mayoral candidates Lianne Dalziel, John Minto and Darryll Park some tough questions.

And in Invercargill the mayoralty has been described as a genuine three-horse race in which Tim Shadbolt might well be toppled.