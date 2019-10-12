Voting has now closed, and the progress results for New Zealand's new mayors and councillors have started trickling in.
Early results for individual council results will be updated in the list below as they are released.
Results are provided in three stages - progress, provisional and final. Many results released today will be progress only. If the outcome of an election is very close, results may be withheld until double-checked.
North Island
Auckland Council
Mayor:
Councillors:
Bay of Plenty Regional Council
Chair:
Councillors:
Carterton District Council
Mayor:
Councillors:
Central Hawkes Bay District Council
Mayor:
Councillors:
Far North District Council
Mayor:
Councillors:
Gisborne District Council
Mayor:
Councillors:
Hamilton City Council
Mayor:
Councillors:
Hastings District Council
Mayor: Sandra Hazlehurst (11,971 votes)
Councillors: Tania Kerr (Mohaka Ward), Ann Redstone, Alwyn Corban (Heretaunga Ward), Eileen Lawson, Damon Harvey, Malcolm Dixon, Kevin Watkins, Bayden Barber, Geraldine Travers, Wendy Schollum, Simon Nixon (Hastings-Havelock North Ward), Peleti Oli, Henare O'Keefe (Flaxmere)
Hauraki District Council
Mayor:
Councillors:
Hawke's Bay Regional Council
Mayor:
Councillors:
Horowhenua District Council
Mayor: Bernie Wanden (5255 votes)
Councillors: David Allan, Ross Bramigan (Kere Kere Ward), Robert Ketu (Miranui Ward), Victoria Kaye-Simmons, Jo Mason, Sam Jennings, Piri-Hira Tukapua, Todd Isaacs (Levin Ward), Wayne Bishop, Christine Mitchell (Waiopehu Ward)
Hutt City Council
Mayor: Campbell Barry (13,420 votes)
Councillors: Chris Milne (Western Ward), Tui Lewis (Harbour Ward), Leigh Sutton (Northern Ward), Andy Mitchell (Eastern Ward), Keri Brown (Wainuiomata Ward), Josh Briggs, Simon Edwards, Naomi Shaw, Shazly Rasheed, Brady Dyer, Deborah Hislop (Council - at large)
Kaipara District Council
Mayor:
Councillors:
Kapiti Coast District Council
Mayor:
Councillors:
Kawerau District Council
Mayor:
Councillors:
Manawatu District Council
Mayor:
Councillors:
Manawatu-Whanganui Regional Council
Mayor:
Councillors:
Masterton District Council
Mayor:
Councillors:
Matamata-Piako District Council
Mayor:
Councillors:
Napier City Council
Mayor:
Councillors:
New Plymouth District Council
Mayor:
Councillors:
Northland Regional Council
Mayor:
Councillors:
Opotiki District Council
Mayor:
Councillors:
Otorohanga District Council
Mayor:
Councillors:
Palmerston North City Council
Mayor:
Councillors:
Porirua City Council
Mayor:
Councillors:
Rangitikei District Council
Mayor: Andy Watson (unopposed)
Councillors:
Rotorua Lakes Council
Mayor:
Councillors:
Rotorua District Council
Mayor:
Councillors:
Ruapehu District Council
Mayor:
Councillors:
South Taranaki District Council
Mayor:
Councillors:
South Waikato District Council
Mayor: Jenny Shattock (unopposed)
Councillors: Peter Schulte (Tirau Ward)
South Wairarapa District Council
Mayor:
Councillors:
Stratford District Council
Mayor:
Councillors:
Taranaki Regional Council
Mayor:
Councillors:
Tararua District Council
Mayor:
Councillors:
Taupo District Council
Mayor:
Councillors:
Tauranga City Council
Mayor:
Councillors:
Thames-Coromandel District Council
Mayor:
Councillors:
Upper Hutt City Council
Mayor:
Councillors:
Waikato District Council
Mayor:
Councillors:
Waikato Regional Council
Mayor:
Councillors:
Waipa District Council
Mayor: Jim Mylchreest (unopposed)
Councillors:
Pirongia Ward councillors: Clare St Pierre, Bruce Thomas (Pirongia Ward), Susan O'Regan (Kakepuku Ward), Elwyn Andree-Wiltens (Maungatautari Ward)
Wairoa District Council
Mayor:
Councillors:
Waitomo District Council
Mayor:
Councillors:
Wellington City Council
Mayor:
Councillors:
Wellington Regional Council
Mayor:
Councillors:
Western Bay of Plenty District Council
Mayor:
Councillors:
Whakatane District Council
Mayor:
Councillors:
Whanganui District Council
Mayor: Hamish McDouall (unopposed)
Councillors:
Whangarei District Council
Mayor:
Councillors:
South Island (and Chatham Islands)
Ashburton District Council
Mayor:
Councillors:
Buller District Council
Mayor:
Councillors:
Canterbury Regional Council (Environment Canterbury)
Mayor:
Councillors:
Central Otago District Council
Mayor:
Councillors:
Chatham Islands Council
Mayor:
Councillors:
Christchurch City Council
Mayor:
Councillors:
Clutha District Council
Mayor: Bryan Cadogan (unopposed)
Councillors: Wayne Felts, Alison Ludemann, Ken Payne, Carol Ann Sutherland (Balclutha Ward), Jo- anne Thomson (Clinton Ward), Stewart Cowie (Clutha Valley Ward), Bruce Graham (Kaitangata-Matau Ward), John Herbert, Michele Kennedy (West Otago Ward)
Dunedin City Council
Mayor:
Councillors:
Gore District Council
Mayor: Tracy Hicks (unopposed)
Councillors: John Gardyne (Waikaka Ward), Waikaka Ward (Kaiwera-Waimumu Ward), Neville Phillips (Mataura Ward)
Grey District Council
Mayor:
Councillors:
Hurunui District Council
Mayor:
Councillors:
Invercargill City Council
Mayor:
Councillors:
Kaikoura District Council
Mayor:
Councillors:
MacKenzie District Council
Mayor:
Councillors:
Marlborough District Council
Mayor:
Councillors:
Nelson City Council
Mayor:
Councillors:
Otago Regional Council
Mayor:
Councillors:
Queenstown-Lakes District Council
Mayor:
Councillors:
Selwyn District Council
Mayor:
Councillors:
Southland District Council
Mayor:
Councillors:
Southland Regional Council
Mayor:
Councillors:
Tasman District Council
Mayor:
Councillors:
Timaru District Council
Mayor:
Councillors:
Waimakariri District Council
Mayor:
Councillors:
Waimate District Council
Mayor:
Councillors:
Waitaki District Council
Mayor:
Councillors:
West Coast Regional Council
Mayor:
Councillors:
Westland District Council
Mayor:
Councillors: