Voting has now closed, and the progress results for New Zealand's new mayors and councillors have started trickling in.

Early results for individual council results will be updated in the list below as they are released.

Results are provided in three stages - progress, provisional and final. Many results released today will be progress only. If the outcome of an election is very close, results may be withheld until double-checked.

North Island

Auckland Council

Mayor:

Councillors:

Bay of Plenty Regional Council

Chair:

Councillors:

Carterton District Council

Mayor:

Councillors:

Central Hawkes Bay District Council

Mayor:

Councillors:

Far North District Council

Mayor:

Councillors:

Gisborne District Council

Mayor:

Councillors:

Hamilton City Council

Mayor:

Councillors:

Hastings District Council

Mayor: Sandra Hazlehurst (11,971 votes)

Councillors: Tania Kerr (Mohaka Ward), Ann Redstone, Alwyn Corban (Heretaunga Ward), Eileen Lawson, Damon Harvey, Malcolm Dixon, Kevin Watkins, Bayden Barber, Geraldine Travers, Wendy Schollum, Simon Nixon (Hastings-Havelock North Ward), Peleti Oli, Henare O'Keefe (Flaxmere)

Hauraki District Council

Mayor:

Councillors:

Hawke's Bay Regional Council

Mayor:

Councillors:



Horowhenua District Council

Mayor: Bernie Wanden (5255 votes)

Councillors: David Allan, Ross Bramigan (Kere Kere Ward), Robert Ketu (Miranui Ward), Victoria Kaye-Simmons, Jo Mason, Sam Jennings, Piri-Hira Tukapua, Todd Isaacs (Levin Ward), Wayne Bishop, Christine Mitchell (Waiopehu Ward)

Hutt City Council

Mayor: Campbell Barry (13,420 votes)

Councillors: Chris Milne (Western Ward), Tui Lewis (Harbour Ward), Leigh Sutton (Northern Ward), Andy Mitchell (Eastern Ward), Keri Brown (Wainuiomata Ward), Josh Briggs, Simon Edwards, Naomi Shaw, Shazly Rasheed, Brady Dyer, Deborah Hislop (Council - at large)

Kaipara District Council

Mayor:

Councillors:

Kapiti Coast District Council

Mayor:

Councillors:

Kawerau District Council

Mayor:

Councillors:

Manawatu District Council

Mayor:

Councillors:

Manawatu-Whanganui Regional Council

Mayor:

Councillors:

Masterton District Council

Mayor:

Councillors:

Matamata-Piako District Council

Mayor:

Councillors:

Napier City Council

Mayor:

Councillors:

New Plymouth District Council

Mayor:

Councillors:

Northland Regional Council

Mayor:

Councillors:

Opotiki District Council

Mayor:

Councillors:

Otorohanga District Council

Mayor:

Councillors:

Palmerston North City Council

Mayor:

Councillors:

Porirua City Council

Mayor:

Councillors:



Rangitikei District Council

Mayor: Andy Watson (unopposed)

Councillors:

Rotorua Lakes Council

Mayor:

Councillors:

Rotorua District Council

Mayor:

Councillors:

Ruapehu District Council

Mayor:

Councillors:

South Taranaki District Council

Mayor:

Councillors:

South Waikato District Council

Mayor: Jenny Shattock (unopposed)

Councillors: Peter Schulte (Tirau Ward)

South Wairarapa District Council

Mayor:

Councillors:

Stratford District Council

Mayor:

Councillors:

Taranaki Regional Council

Mayor:

Councillors:

Tararua District Council

Mayor:

Councillors:

Taupo District Council

Mayor:

Councillors:

Tauranga City Council

Mayor:

Councillors:

Thames-Coromandel District Council

Mayor:

Councillors:

Upper Hutt City Council

Mayor:

Councillors:

Waikato District Council

Mayor:

Councillors:

Waikato Regional Council

Mayor:

Councillors:

Waipa District Council

Mayor: Jim Mylchreest (unopposed)

Councillors:

Pirongia Ward councillors: Clare St Pierre, Bruce Thomas (Pirongia Ward), Susan O'Regan (Kakepuku Ward), Elwyn Andree-Wiltens (Maungatautari Ward)

Wairoa District Council

Mayor:

Councillors:

Waitomo District Council

Mayor:

Councillors:

Wellington City Council

Mayor:

Councillors:

Wellington Regional Council

Mayor:

Councillors:

Western Bay of Plenty District Council

Mayor:

Councillors:

Whakatane District Council

Mayor:

Councillors:

Whanganui District Council

Mayor: Hamish McDouall (unopposed)

Councillors:

Whangarei District Council

Mayor:

Councillors:

South Island (and Chatham Islands)

Ashburton District Council

Mayor:

Councillors:

Buller District Council

Mayor:

Councillors:

Canterbury Regional Council (Environment Canterbury)

Mayor:

Councillors:

Central Otago District Council

Mayor:

Councillors:

Chatham Islands Council

Mayor:

Councillors:

Christchurch City Council

Mayor:

Councillors:

Clutha District Council

Mayor: Bryan Cadogan (unopposed)

Councillors: Wayne Felts, Alison Ludemann, Ken Payne, Carol Ann Sutherland (Balclutha Ward), Jo- anne Thomson (Clinton Ward), Stewart Cowie (Clutha Valley Ward), Bruce Graham (Kaitangata-Matau Ward), John Herbert, Michele Kennedy (West Otago Ward)

Dunedin City Council

Mayor:

Councillors:

Gore District Council

Mayor: Tracy Hicks (unopposed)

Councillors: John Gardyne (Waikaka Ward), Waikaka Ward (Kaiwera-Waimumu Ward), Neville Phillips (Mataura Ward)

Grey District Council

Mayor:

Councillors:

Hurunui District Council

Mayor:

Councillors:

Invercargill City Council

Mayor:

Councillors:

Kaikoura District Council

Mayor:

Councillors:

MacKenzie District Council

Mayor:

Councillors:

Marlborough District Council

Mayor:

Councillors:

Nelson City Council

Mayor:

Councillors:

Otago Regional Council

Mayor:

Councillors:

Queenstown-Lakes District Council

Mayor:

Councillors:

Selwyn District Council

Mayor:

Councillors:

Southland District Council

Mayor:

Councillors:

Southland Regional Council

Mayor:

Councillors:

Tasman District Council

Mayor:

Councillors:

Timaru District Council

Mayor:

Councillors:

Waimakariri District Council

Mayor:

Councillors:

Waimate District Council

Mayor:

Councillors:

Waitaki District Council

Mayor:

Councillors:

West Coast Regional Council

Mayor:

Councillors:

Westland District Council

Mayor:

Councillors: