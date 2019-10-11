A group of 107 teenagers and teachers, who travelled to Japan to watch the All Blacks play Saturday night, have had their hopes dashed after the game was cancelled.

The group from Feilding High School spent their school holidays travelling Japan, playing local rugby and hockey teams.

They were set to support past pupils such as rugby commenator Ian Smith and All Blacks Codie Taylor and Sam Whitelock in person at Saturday's All Blacks v Italy game.

But Principal Nathan Stewart said they were "gutted" to hear the match had been cancelled because of Typhoon Hagibis over Japan.

"It was a dream to come to the World Cup and watch the game," he said.

Stewart said "lots and lots of hours of hard work" went into fundraising the money needed to send hockey and rugby teams overseas.

Local events such as quiz nights, auctions, selling firewood and community services including working as a farm hand help boost the necessary funds.

Despite not being able to attend the game, the students were able to pull off some impressive athletic feats of their own, winning all eight of their games played against local schools.

Fielding High School rugby team with local Sano Nichidai High School, whom they beat 45-19

Among the group was a Japanese student that had attended Feilding High School for the last two and a half years.

The trip was a chance to bring the student home and play some local schools.

It had also been a chance to forge new friendships, Stuart said.

"The way the Japanese people have greeted and looked after us have been phenomenal."

The group won't be around to see the All Blacks' next game, as they are heading home on Sunday.