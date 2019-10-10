A person has died after the van they were driving near Queenstown has ploughed into the back of a truck carrying a house.

The crash took place about 8.45pm on the Gibbotson Valley Highway (State Highway 6) just west of the Kawerau Bridge.

St John said two ambulances went to the crash and treated one patient, who died.

A journalist at the scene said it appeared the van had been trying to overtake the truck on a stretch of 100km/h road before careening into the back of it and spinning into a ditch.

Advertisement

The entire front of the late model white van can be seen crumpled in on itself in photos from the scene.

The driver of the van died as a result of the crash. Photo / James Allan

The crash took place on an open stretch of road that was slightly veering left and uphill.

Glass is also strewn 100m along the highway but little damage was done to the truck, the journalist said.

He expected the road to be closed for hours.

The Serious Crash Unit and the Commercial Vehicle Safety Team were attending, police said.

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash near Queenstown. Photo / File

Traffic diversions were in place and motorists were advised to avoid the area if possible.