COMMENT:

The vast majority of us are currently disobeying the instruction to vote in the current local government elections. Despite a cacophony of voices from authorities and commentators urging the public to give a tick to local politicians, it looks like we are headed for a record low voter turnout.

Turnout figures have been trending down for decades, and back in 2016 the figure was only 43 per cent. Therefore, last month I asked the question: Political Roundup: Will more than a third vote in the local government elections?. Based on how many votes have been counted so far,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Blaming the voters

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Blaming the system