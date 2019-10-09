An initial investigation into a leak of information about the multi-million dollar Water Central project in the centre of Hastings is set to cost ratepayers $20,000, and will be completed by the end of November.

Hastings District Council, who released the terms of review for the investigation on Thursday, said it may keep the results of it private.

The investigation will be conducted by Palmerston North lawyer Alastair Hall.

It comes nearly a week after the majority of councillors voted to investigate the source of the leak at an extraordinary meeting.

Hawke's Bay Today published details about Water Central in late October, which led to council releasing a report showing detailed 10-page analysis, along with a 27-page business case, concept drawings and plans about the project.

The report showed one of Water Central's buildings, which would have the purpose of telling the story of water, would cost $8.6 million over two years (2020/2021) and would be funded externally by Hastings District Council, and not through ratepayers.

The site, on council land, on the corner of Southampton St East and Hastings St South, would also include a reservoir roughly up to 38m diameter and 15m tall, together with associated pumps, filtration, chlorination and UV infrastructure housed in a purpose-built plan building (of approximately 200sq m in size and up to 8m tall).

