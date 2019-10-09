

A rural Hawke's Bay community is taking on the Government in a bid to save one of its school buses.

Around 50 members of the Elsthorpe community attended a meeting on Wednesday night to come to a decision about how to save a school bus route servicing Elsthorpe School, and students attending school in Havelock North.

Currently one bus runs from Elsthorpe up to Red Bridge in Waimarama where students can connect to Havelock North High School and primary schools in the suburb.

It then returns, picking up Elsthorpe School students and taking them to the primary school.

A review of the bus system by the Ministry of Education led to a change in the system, due to come into effect next year.

Around 50 members of the Elsthorpe community attended the meeting. Photo / Laura Wiltshire

One bus will drive from Elsthorpe, stop at 1234 Kahuranaki Rd, turn around and return to Elsthorpe School.

Only Elsthorpe School students will be eligible to board the bus.

Those heading to Havelock North will have to get to 1234 Kahuranaki Rd to meet the bus to take them to the current stop in Waimarama.

The principal at Elsthorpe School, Sandy Crawford, said the bus has been running to Havelock North for over 40 years, and the change in the route is stopping children accessing Havelock North for their education.

He said Central Hawke's Bay College in Waipukurau was further away for many families in the area.

"It's about access for our children to get a choice about which high school they go to."

He said it was not only an issue for the current children using the bus, but would have an overall impact on the community.

"There's lots of jobs and housing opportunities here now, but people are going to not take those up because they cannot get a bus for their kids."

Chair of the board of trustees at Elsthorpe School, Lucie Gilbertson, said the bus carried around 16 or 17 students to Havelock North each day, and returned to Elsthorpe with another 16 or 17.

She said for a community the size of Elsthorpe, that was a huge number.

To get children to Havelock North for school, parents will have to get their children to 1234 Kahuranaki Road. Photo / Google Maps

During the meeting one resident said going to Central Hawke's Bay College would mean his child was on the school bus for an extra hour a day, and it was impossible to pick him up from the bus stop.

"He would have to get on the bus before 7am."

MP for Tukituki Lawrence Yule, who attended the meeting, said the Government was following the current rules, but he hoped to negotiate for an exemption.

He said the current system is more cost effective, and has been working without issue for the past 46 years.

However, he was concerned about being able to get an exemption indefinitely, due to a recent report which showed schools in Havelock North were edging closer to capacity.

He said while currently students in Elsthorpe are zoned for schools in Havelock North, this was likely to change in the next five years.

"Your ability to go to Havelock North High School is going to get more difficult, over time."

"That's where the growth is, it's getting bigger and bigger, and there is spare capacity at Central Hawke's Bay College. That's the reality, and that's how the ministry works."

Rather than trying to get an indefinite exemption, he argued that saving the bus for a five year transitional period would be more realistic.

Resident Mark Ferguson said it was a case of the rural community receiving less priority.

He said if the zones for Havelock North High School were to change, it would make more sense to adjust them in town, rather than disadvantaging the rural community.

"The whole rural community, we don't have a choice about where we work, we are bound by the land."

Safety was another concern raised by the residents at the meeting. Several people raised concerns about the turning point for the buses, where cars drop off children, children on the side of the road and where it is used to transfer stock.

Residents at the meeting unanimously resolved to try to negotiate an exemption with the Ministry of Education, to be reviewed after five years.