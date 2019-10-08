Police are investigating the death of an elderly woman at a house on St Georges Ave in Avondale, Auckland.

Police were notified around 3.50pm, a spokesman said.

"The death is being treated as unexplained and police are currently making inquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident."

Further information will be released when it becomes available, he said.

Advertisement

Tearful family members were embracing outside the weatherboard home and consoling each other.

The Herald understands they include the elderly woman's children and grandchildren.

Police have cordoned off the home and an officer is standing guard.

Two other officers have just driven off after looking over the property.

Family members did not wish to comment.

A witness at the scene said two detectives had been at the property earlier in the afternoon. Another officer had been standing guard at the rear of the property, which backed onto train tracks and a reserve.

Neighbours earlier reported seeing two police cars and two ambulances at the Avondale home on St Georges Rd.

A St John spokeswoman confirmed the service had been called at 3.49pm and had sent two ambulances to the incident.

Advertisement

She referred all other inquiries to police.