A person has died in a work-related incident after being trapped under a tree at a rural property in Pohangina, Manawatū.

A St John spokeswoman said the ambulance service was called at 11.53am to the incident, which happened on Finnis Rd in Pohangina.

Two ambulances, a helicopter and a St John ambulance rapid response vehicle responded.

Police were called about 12.30pm.

One person has died following the incident, police said in a statement.

The matter has been referred to Worksafe and the Coroner.

Emergency services are still at the scene.

A police spokesman said the incident had happened in an "out of the way location" near Ridge Rd.