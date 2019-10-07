The police dive squad will continue searching for a man last seen entering the water near the busy ferry terminal in downtown Auckland.

It comes after more than 24 hours after police and St John staff were called to the scene, on Quay St near Lower Albert St, just after 4.30am yesterday.

Detective John De Heer, of the Auckland Police, told the Herald this morning that the police dive squad will continue to search the Auckland Waterfront today for signs of the man.

"Police believe we have now identified the man and our inquiries are ongoing to understand the circumstances of what occurred before he has entered the water in the vicinity of the ferry terminal,'' De Heer said.

The Herald understands the man involved was seen arguing with two people before he jumped into the water.

"We are still hoping to speak with two men who were seen talking to the man before he has gone into the water and ask them to contact police immediately.''

There have not been any travel alerts for delays issued by the Fullers Ferry services this morning.

However, several services to and from Waiheke were delayed early yesterday morning.

Other services were cancelled altogether and bus services put on later in the afternoon.

Can you help? Contact Auckland City Police: (09) 302 65567 or CrimeStoppers anonymous: 0800 555 111.