Emergency services are responding to a chemical leak in Henderson, West Auckland tonight.

Police initially said residents were being evacuated for their safety but this is no longer required.

Police received a report of a strong chemical smell in the area about 6pm. Fire and Emergency New Zealand personnel are also at the scene and St John ambulance has been advised.

Corban Ave has been cordoned off.

Police have yet to confirm what the chemical is, however Newshub reported it was an ammonia spill at Westpac Mussels on Corban Ave.

The building had been evacuated as fire crews worked to contain the leak.

