A search is under way after reports of a person falling into the water near a busy ferry terminal in downtown Auckland.

Police and St John staff have been in the area, on Quay St near Lower Albert St, since about 5am.

​

A photographer at the scene told the Herald a police rescue boat was searching the area. Several police officers and an ambulance vehicle were also on standby.

The witness said a security guard said it was understood two men had been in the area when one of them fell into the water.

A Coastguard spokesman said they were not aware of an incident.

- more to come -