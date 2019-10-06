Police are investigating an alleged stabbing where a man suffered life threatening injuries this evening in Hamilton.

The incident put FMG Stadium Waikato into lockdown.

Senior Sergeant Andrew O'Reilly said police were called to the incident on Tristram St about

5.40pm.

The victim was transported to Waikato Hospital where he is currently undergoing surgery.

Police asked rugby fans attending FMG Stadium Waikato to remain inside for their safety as the incident unfolded.

"Police requested that people within the nearby stadium be kept inside while the risk to the public was minimised. This has since lifted and people were able to leave the stadium at around 6.15pm."

Waikato Rugby Union spokesman Joel Skulander told Stuff the lockdown was lifted just before the end of the match however stadium officials decided to keep the gates locked for a short period following full-time.

Police said they were following "positive lines of enquiry to locate the offender".

Further information would be provided when available.