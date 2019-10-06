Two people are seriously injured after a crash involving an off-road motorbike near Atiamuri.

The crash happened at 1pm and two people were seriously injured, police confirmed.

The Fire Service is also in attendance at the crash scene near the intersection with State Highway 1 and Ohakuri Road, south of Lake Atiamuri.

The scene is near where eight people were killed in a horror head-on crash in April. Two vehicles were involved in the crash – an SUV and a van.

Meanwhile one person is dead after a serious crash in Marlborough.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Bulford Rd in the Rai Valley near State Highway 6 around 11am this morning.

Motorists should expect delays while the Serious Crash Unit investigates, police said.