One person has been seriously injured in a crash near Atiamuri.

The Fire Service is in attendance at the crash scene near the intersection with State Highway 1 and Ohakuri Road.

The scene is near where eight people were killed in a horror head-on crash in April. Two vehicles were involved in the crash – an SUV and a van.

READ MORE:

• Premium - Peter Morgan-Rangikataua lost five whānau in an Atiamuri crash. What he did next landed him in court.

• Two car crash on State Highway 1 near Atiamuri

• Three people injured in car crash in South Waikato

• Two doctors among first on scene of horror Atiamuri car crash which killed eight people

Advertisement

Meanwhile one person is dead after a serious crash in Marlborough.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Bulford Rd in the Rai Valley near State Highway 6 around 11am this morning.

Motorists should expect delays while the Serious Crash Unit investigates, police said.