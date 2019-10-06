One person has been seriously injured in a crash near Atiamuri.
The Fire Service is in attendance at the crash scene near the intersection with State Highway 1 and Ohakuri Road.
The scene is near where eight people were killed in a horror head-on crash in April. Two vehicles were involved in the crash – an SUV and a van.
Meanwhile one person is dead after a serious crash in Marlborough.
Emergency services were called to the scene in Bulford Rd in the Rai Valley near State Highway 6 around 11am this morning.
Motorists should expect delays while the Serious Crash Unit investigates, police said.