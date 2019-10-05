A man has been flown to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition after a crash near Queenstown today.

Firefighters were forced to use jaws of life cutting gear to free him from the wreckage of a car after it hit a tree on Domain Rd, Speargrass Flat, at 3.32pm today.

Three fire appliances, from Frankton, Arrowtown and Queenstown, went to the crash.

Firefighters from Frankton and Queenstown spent an hour extricating the heavily- trapped occupant, and he was then flown to Dunedin Hospital by an Otago Rescue Helicopter, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said.