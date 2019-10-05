Art of biking

Paddi Hodgkiss, perhaps unintentionally, tells us why cycling will never really take off in NZ ( Letters, September 29 ): we do not use bikes to go shopping. In other countries people do not dress up in special clothing, put the bikes on a car and start riding from a venue far from home. They use them to go shopping. Our household has four bikes with panniers on each. That's what you need to go shopping. Most bikes in New Zealand are sports bikes, which have no means to carry anything. Even ACC classifies all bike injuries

Who's right?

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Business confidence

Keep up the writing

Along came Len

Related articles:

Give vapers a break

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Lose the patches