Art of biking

Paddi Hodgkiss, perhaps unintentionally, tells us why cycling will never really take off in NZ ( Letters, September 29 ): we do not use bikes to go shopping. In other countries people do not dress up in special clothing, put the bikes on a car and start riding from a venue far from home. They use them to go shopping. Our household has four bikes with panniers on each. That's what you need to go shopping. Most bikes in New Zealand are sports bikes, which have no means to carry anything. Even ACC classifies all bike injuries as sports injuries. The sports lobby has had too much influence on the biking landscape in NZ.

Martin Ball, Kelston



Who's right?

Either Heather Du Plessis-Allan ( Government's business sucker punch ) is right or Liam Dann ( Cheer up, we're not sliding into recession, September 29 ) is right. They can't both be. Personally, I trust Liam Dann.

Dave Matthews, Hamilton



Business confidence

I have just read two articles in the Herald on Sunday, one by Heather du Plessis-Allan and the other by Liam Dann, who both gave differing opinions as regards business confidence or lack of it, and I thought to myself, there must be thousands of businesses in New Zealand who don't need the government to assist them in providing jobs and making money, they just get on with it. So why don't these so-called captains of industry just get on with it and stop waiting for the government to hold their hand.

Anthony Barnett, Pukekohe



Keep up the writing

I don't usually write to journalists but also believe the world is a better place for encouragement, so wanted to say well done. Heather du Plessis-Allan's writing is direct, insightful and stimulating to read; a reason to buy the Herald on Sunday. Keep up the really good writing.

Dr Paul Anderson, Ohope



Along came Len

I see a writer to the Herald on Sunday is disappointed — to say the least — about the (over)use of Auckland Council-owned vehicles ( September 29 ). Sometime ago when at the grand opening of the Snakes and Ladders playground at Farm Cove, Pakuranga, I noticed the previous Mayor Len Brown make his grand, fashionably late, arrival with great aplomb, not only in a luxury prestige vehicle — but he was chauffeur-driven. I found it surprising that he had access to such opulence. Meanwhile — along came councillor Dick Quax — on his bicycle.

Colleen Wright, Botany Downs



Give vapers a break

I have been reading with interest all the issues and comments about vaping. I stopped smoking after 40 years and took up vaping. I did not want tobacco-flavoured juice to vape because I wanted something to take me away from the smoking flavour and habit — so the flavoured juices were perfect as much as it was a struggle to get used to them. I have not had a cigarette since the day I started vaping. My local council has included vaping in their smokefree policy. I asked why and was told, 'well, vaping looks like smoking'. Hello. Give the vapers a break. They also advised that due to the lack of research around vaping and the lack of medical evidence of any harm — they would include it in their policy. I would also comment that our local chemist has vaping products on their counter. Our national television advertises vaping products. Can you imagine what it would be like if every product known to humans had banned "just in case" attached to it?

Michael Brodie, Morrinsville



Lose the patches

Here's a tip for the Mongrel Mob Kingdom and any other gang that wants to convince people that they have reformed or changed their ways — lose the name of the former gang organisation that you were once associated with, their patches and any tattoos, especially those stupid facial ones. Do those things and I for one just might believe your new-found desire to go straight is genuine and not a publicity stunt or snowjob.

John Capener, Kawerau