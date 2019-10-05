Gang members fought each other on the main street of Huntly this afternoon prompting a number of calls to police.

Waikato Police have launched an inquiry after the incident involving two gangs at about 2.30pm today on Main St in Huntly.

Waikato District Command Centre Senior Sergeant Andrew O'Reilly said police received multiple calls from members of the public who witnessed the altercation between two gangs.

Police also wanted to assure the public that it has increased the number of officers in the area.

Any one with information about the altercation that would assist Police should call 105.