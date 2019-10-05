The Coroner "strongly" recommended a swimming ban in the Aratiatia Rapids on the Waikato River, just north of Taupo, following the death of Rachael de Jong on Waitangi Day 2017. Her father and Mercury Energy, which runs the dam, support the move to stop another tragedy happening. But the two councils responsible for by-laws say prohibition is impossible.

The father of a young woman swept to her death on the Waikato River says it's a "cop out" for two local councils to ignore a Coroner's recommendation to ban swimming in the dangerous stretch of water.

Rachael de Jong, 21, was swimming with six friends about 200m below the Aratiatia Dam, just north of Taupo, on Waitangi Day 2017 when the floodgates opened.

Within minutes, the tranquil water turned into a torrent.

