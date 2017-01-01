It was Rachael’s idea to go swimming in the pool above the rapids.

She had been there before, with her friend Maddie who lives in the countryside on the outskirts of Taupo.

The pair, who met while studying physiotherapy at AUT, were staying at Maddie’s home over Waitangi weekend.

Rachael had travelled down from Auckland with other friends – Gemma and sisters Alice and Michaela – for the Flochella concert on the lake.

Sam, a police officer who knew Maddie’s older sister, was also staying the night with his friend Rhys and a few others.

There was a quiet party after the concert; a few drinks at Maddie’s home but nothing rowdy.

The girls were tired and drifted off to bed after midnight.

Everyone woke up around 9am, keen to pack their bags and hit the road.

It was Waitangi Day and they wanted to beat the holiday traffic back to Auckland.

The wooden fence and warning signs were not in place on the unofficial track until after Rachael’s death. The wooden fence and warning signs were not in place on the unofficial track until after Rachael’s death.

Rachael suggested a short detour on the way home; enough time for a quick dip at the “pretty” river spot which is popular with tourists.

They travelled in three different cars and stopped on the side of the road, near the entrance to an unofficial bush track to the water.

This was around 11.40am – the Aratiatia dam was due to release water at midday.

Rachael and Maddie, who had been there before, led the way through the foliage on a walk which takes no more than 10 minutes.

While they heard a siren in the distance, no one could remember any warning signs.

The track is steep and narrow towards the end, forcing those on it to clamber over rocks and cling to tree roots to reach the water.

Taupo was hot, reaching a high of 33C on Waitangi Day. The sky was blue, the water was still.

Everyone jumped into the river, with Rachael filming the fun and taking selfies on her GoPro camera.

“It was dead calm,” Maddie told police. “Someone in our group, Rachael I think, said ‘we better get onto the rocks’.”

She had seen the rising water which quickly cut off the group from the rocks where they left their belongings.

Sam and Rhys, also a police officer, climbed up rocky outcrops to safety. But the five young women were stranded on a lower rock in between the two men.

Search pic. Picture / Rotorua Daily Post Search pic. Picture / Rotorua Daily Post

“We thought we were going to be okay on the rock,” said Gemma, “but that’s when the water started coming up hard and fast.”

A rapid formed around the rock and the girls started to panic, said Rhys, so Sam told them to swim to him.

“He yelled at them, from memory, ‘Hey girls, that water is going to rise really fast, you need to get back to me now!’” Rhys told police.

But the current was now so strong the girls felt they couldn’t reach Sam.

The only choice was to jump towards Rhys, on the other side of the rock.

Rachael tried to wade through the water, but retreated, forced to leap across instead.

“She was holding onto a GoPro camera on a selfie stick and she stuck it out for me to grab which I did as she jumped upstream as best she could,” said Rhys.

“I pulled her onto the rock behind me.”

Maddie was next, followed by Michaela.

“I felt Rhys grab me but I slipped out of his grasp,” Michaela told police. She was swept down the rapid, followed soon by Rhys, who lost his footing.

“We were separated straight away and I went under the water,” said Rhys.

“It felt like a washing machine, I had no control and I was running out of breath and I thought that was it, to be honest.”

Michaela remembers being pulled under and hitting the rocks, slowly losing her breath.

“I was under the water for ages and I was knackered. I saw light so I just swam to the top.”

Search for Rachael. Picture / Rotorua Daily Post Search for Rachael. Picture / Rotorua Daily Post

While the pair were fighting to survive down the river, Rachael and Maddie stayed to help their friends as the water threatened to overwhelm the rock.

Gemma was the next to jump, nearly swept away until the pair hauled her in.

This left just Alice in danger on the rock.

She jumped to grab Rachael’s outstretched hand.

“The water at this time was far too strong and it took both of us, me and Rachael,” Alice told police.

“She went past me ... I was pulled under the water ... it was like a washing machine.”

Left behind on the rock, Gemma and Maddie watched as their friends were dragged down the river.

“The water was so strong at this point,” said Gemma. “I saw Alice’s head at the start and then couldn’t see Rachael.”