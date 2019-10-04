By RNZ

A Catholic bishop who is part of the church's response to the Royal Commission of inquiry into state abuse, has offered his resignation to the Pope.

RNZ understands the Pope will accept Bishop Charles Drennan's resignation later tonight.

The Catholic Church said it is unable to comment on the situation until that resignation is accepted.

Bishop Drennan is based in Palmerston North and is also a member of Te Rōpū Tautoko - the group set up by the Catholic Church to liaise with the Royal Commission of inquiry.