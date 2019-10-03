A second student was found dead in a university hall of residence last year, sparking a Government vow to regulate student accommodation.

Victoria University of Wellington has confirmed that a male Australian student aged in his 30s was found dead in his flat three days after he died in a university residence at Education House in Willis St in January 2018.

Details of the death have emerged after the body of 19-year-old student Mason Pendrous was found in a hall of residence at Canterbury University last week, nearly eight weeks after he died.

READ MORE

• Body found in Christchurch student flat

• Student's death 'inconceivable': University of Canterbury vice-chancellor shocked

• Christchurch hostel death: 'Still can't believe it, a great man, an awesome friend ... left us'

• Ex-judge Kit Toogood to lead probe into death of University of Canterbury student Mason Pendrous

Advertisement

Education Minister Chris Hipkins said he was now "looking at the regulatory rules and requirements around student accommodation".

He said the Tertiary Education Commission had asked all tertiary providers that provided student accommodation to contact "every student" living in hostels to ensure there were no unexplained absences or issues.

A Victoria University spokeswoman said the Wellington student who died was in his early 30s and was living in a one-person, self-catered studio apartment.

"He was found by a hall staff member.

"It is the responsibility of the coroner to determine cause and time of death and this matter has yet to be considered by the coroner. However, university records indicate around three days had passed between his death and the discovery of his death.

"All university critical incident policies and procedures were followed and support was provided to staff, students and family impacted by the tragedy. The university has full confidence in the processes and procedures that were followed.

"It was a very sad time for the university and particularly upsetting for staff and students at Education House. The student's family were in close touch with university staff and attended a memorial service held for the student by the university.

"The university made one change to its processes as a result of the incident, to ensure only the onsite person in charge at a hall enters the room of a missing resident. This was done to prevent more junior staff potentially being exposed to a distressing scene.

Advertisement

"We continuously review what we do in this area and respond to any recommendations from the Coroners Court.

"Education House provides self-catered accommodation for mature students. As one would expect with mature students, residents are not expected to sign in and out of the hall and their privacy is respected.

"At the time of the death, only around one-third of the rooms at the hall were occupied."