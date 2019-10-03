Trains across Auckland are cancelled or delayed after a bomb threat in Wellington stopped services.

"Trains across the network are either cancelled or delayed due to an evacuation of National Train Control (how the trains receive permission to move)," AT said in a tweet this afternoon.

"We will have more updates shortly."

The National Train Control is located at Wellington railway station, which was earlier evacuated due to a threat.

Metlink in Wellington said a police emergency forced an evacuation of the capital's central station. People are allowed back in a short time ago.

"However, please expect delays and cancellations across the network as we get services back up and running," Metlink said.

"This will likely have an impact of this afternoon's peak services," the travel operator said.

"Please keep checking the service update for more information as it becomes available."

However, rail tickets would be accepted on regular Metlink buses.

One man said his train was stopped and the driver announced it's because of a bomb threat at Wellington Station.

He said the driver told passengers emergency services are doing a sweep of the building, and all trains in and out are stalled in the meantime.

A threat was made at the station around 1.50pm, a police statement said.

Police said nothing untoward was found at Wellington Railway Station, which has since re-opened.

"Wellington Railway Station has been re-opened following a threat made this afternoon," it said.

"The location was found to be safe and we would like to thank members of the public for their patience."

"Police are working to establish the circumstances around the incident. Members of the public are advised to expect travel delays," it said.

KiwiRail Chief Operating Officer David Gordon said the Wellington railway station, including the national train control centre, was evacuated for a short time this afternoon.

"All trains were stopped or moved to the nearest platform across New Zealand, including in the Auckland and Wellington metro areas, while we activated our alternative train control system."

For further information about the evacuation, please contact the Police, Gordon said.

On it's website, KiwiRail said the centre was kept secure and locked off to the public to protect "passengers, employees and customers from any potential high-security problems."

"We also have a standby disaster recovery centre in Palmerston North which can provide Train Control to continue to function in the event of an emergency situation or disaster in Wellington."