Armed police are currently carrying out a pre-planned search warrant near Bayfair.

A police spokeswoman said officers were executing the search warrant in the suburb of Omanu near Bayfair.

There was no other information available at this stage, she said.

A photographer at the scene said there were four police cars outside an address on Oceanbeach Rd near Berescourt Reserve.

Advertisement

He said it appeared police were looking for someone.

A bystander said police had earlier been saying a name through a megaphone.

One resident said the road had been blocked for quite some time earlier and there had been cues all the way to Bayfair.