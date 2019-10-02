A meteorologist for New Zealand's weather and atmospheric research institute has brought an unexpected twist to the weather forecast by popping the question to his girlfriend on camera.

Niwa's Ben Noll was filming an extended forecast for New Zealand on Wednesday when he said he had one more unusual prediction to make.

"I'm forecasting a big event, and not expecting it today, tomorrow or the next day but in the next few years."

Then he asked girlfriend Kate Javier, who was watching in the Niwa studio, to come up next to him on screen and told her to "smile at the camera".

"I've invited Katee up here today because she's the only one who can help me to tell if this prediction will come true or not so here goes, hope you're watching closely at home.

He then pulled out a ring and went down on one knee, saying "Katee, will you marry me?" before giving her the ring and a kiss to cheers from onlookers.

"Did you say yes? I didn't hear you," he said, prompting her to say "Yes!! yes...is this real?"

Niwa congratulated Noll on Facebook, saying he had thought long and hard about how to propose to the love of his life.

"He figured it was only logical to combine the occasion with his second love – weather forecasting!"

Noll told TVNZ he had "butterflies in his stomach" as he proposed and the event had required help from several colleagues. The pair planned to get married in 2021, TVNZ reported.