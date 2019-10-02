A tree is blocking State Highway 1 north of Auckland.

The fallen tree is causing delays at the Top Of The Dome, between Warkworth and Wellsford, the New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) said.

A spokesman said one lane was opened at 4pm under stop/go traffic management.

"Crews are on site and working to clear the fallen tree," he said.

Advertisement

"Traffic is backing up in both directions and we'd advise motorists to delay their journeys north and south on SH1 until the road is open to two lanes again."

UPDATE 4:45PM

Contractors are doing all possible to clear this tree asap, however significant congestion still remains in the area. Please delay your journey or expect long delays in both directions. ^TPhttps://t.co/MdXiSmfxd0 — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) October 2, 2019

Earlier, the agency tweeted warning motorists to expect delays.

"Please follow directions of emergency services. Delays in the area are likely."

READ MORE:

• Auckland traffic woes second-worst in Australasia - only Sydney fares worse

• Auckland traffic: Delays into town after early morning crashes

• Crash blocks traffic on Auckland's Southern Motorway, warnings of delays

• Traffic chaos expected in Auckland CBD this morning due to diversions after panel fell from building



3:20PM: Reports of a fallen tree causing delays on #SH1 at the Top Of The Dome, between Warkworth and Wellsford. Please follow directions of emergency services. Delays in the area are likely. ^TP pic.twitter.com/qwVjQ2g5q0 — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) October 2, 2019

A motorist who just missed being hit by the tree as he was driving south towards Warkworth said no one was hurt when the tree fell, but traffic was banking up a long way in both directions.

The Z petrol station north of Warkworth said traffic was still flowing normally there at 4pm, so the queue heading northward must be banked up somewhere between there and the Dome Valley.