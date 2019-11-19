Access to financial assistance for the chronically ill is getting easier but as Natalie Akoorie explains, some barriers still exist.

Melanie Steedman was seven months from completing her Masters of Applied Psychology when she caught the flu in August 2017.

She never recovered, and she never finished her studies.

A year later the 38-year-old Tauranga woman was diagnosed with Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, ME/CFS.

