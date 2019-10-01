In New Zealand, the All Blacks reign supreme - rugby is basically a religion and the players who don the black jersey are adored.

And as one Brisbane-based Kiwi has discovered, the craze surrounding the All Blacks is no different in Japan.

"I've been swamped by kids and adults thinking I'm a player, wanting photos and autographs," Cameron Wallace told Rugby World Cup.

The well-built rugby fan, along with parents Rina and Robert, had tickets to every All Blacks pool match and was causing a stir with the locals.

Walking through the Oita Fanzone on Monday night, Wallace was harassed for a photograph with fans at every opportunity.

"All I hear is 'photo', 'photo', 'photo'," he said. "I'm really just here on holiday to support the boys. I wish I was an All Black.

"It's a once-in-a-lifetime to come here and experience Japan like this for a month or so. It's unreal."

Tonight, 11 days after their opening match against South Africa, the All Blacks will take the field in their second pool match of the Rugby World Cup.

They're taking on Canada, who in their previous six outings against the Kiwis lost each game - more often than not by a considerable margin.

The New Zealand team were announced on Monday, Steve Hansen and company deciding to stick with the twin playmaker combination.

It was important for Beauden Barrett and Richie Mo'unga to get more playing time together to work on their craft, Hansen said.

"They haven't played a lot of test matches together so they just need a bit more time together. I'm not saying it's not clicking or anything. It's just time."

The match kicks-off at 11.15pm, with the game at Oita Bank Dome likely to finish around 1am tomorrow morning.