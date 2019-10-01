Still waiting for spring to be sprung?

You can blame a weird event that opened Antarctica's freezer door upon New Zealand and effectively put the chill on September – with more cold blasts to come this month.

Since late August, meteorologists have been watching something called a stratospheric warming event, or SSW.

They're remarkably rare in our part of the world – just two have been recorded since the 1950s – and this event likely would have proven the largest ever seen in the Southern Hemisphere.

The troll from the pole

So how do they happen?

Every winter, westerly winds

A "remarkable" event

More cold to come