COMMENT

It's now less than 90 days until Christmas – let that sink in. It's also, undoubtedly
more importantly, less than a fortnight until local body election voting closes on
October 12.

As New Zealand gears up to decide who will make up their city, town or district's local government, Aucklanders, in particular, have been witnessing a rather thrilling and controversial mayoral race.

This year's election in our Super City has attracted a fair amount of attention - and
while there are 21 candidates vying for the top seat, it's been heavily weighted on
two candidates - the incumbent, Phil Goff, and the challenger,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.