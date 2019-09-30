A man has been arrested in West Auckland after allegedly pointing a gun at a member of the public this morning.

Police - who were reportedly armed - and the Eagle helicopter were involved in finding and arresting the man in Muriwai, on Auckland's west coast.

"Police have taken a man into custody after reports that he pointed a firearm at a member of the public earlier this morning," a spokeswoman said.

Inquiries were continuing and there was no more information available at this stage.

A witness said there was a big police presence in the Coast Rd area, and officers were armed.

