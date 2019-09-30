A two-day hunt for a man who pointed allegedly a gun at police in Ōhakune has ended in a dramatic stakeout at a house in nearby Raetihi.

Police said the man, 33, and a woman, 29, were arrested at a Raetihi property around 9.40pm tonight "without incident".

The pair are expected to appear in the Whanganui District Court tomorrow Tuesday facing a number of charges.

Raetihi residents posted on Facebook about a "stakeout" of a house in the town "with half of Raetihi".

One resident, Vicky Kingi, watched the stakeout on a Facebook live feed uploaded by her cousin.

"I don't know of the two people who walked out of the house," she said via Facebook Messenger. "One guy, one lady and a baby. Not sure if the baby was home though. Some said yes. Some said no."

The manhunt followed an incident in Ōhakune on Saturday where a man, who had been stopped at an alcohol-testing checkpoint, pointed a gun at police and drove away with a woman in a police car.

Police said a scene guard would remain in place at the property while enquiries continued.

"This has been an intensive investigation involving police staff from a number of districts around the country working together to achieve tonight's good result."

Police would also like to thank the community for their assistance and patience while the search for the wanted man was underway.